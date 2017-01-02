Rain dampens holiday business spending

Sugar Bowl crowds.

NEW ORLEANS - The rainy weekend came at the worst time for tourists and holiday revelers, a time when businesses are counting on cashing in.

In the French Quarter, some say the rain is silencing the ring of cash registers.

On the calendar, it's the long New Year's and Sugar Bowl weekend, but on the weather radar, it's red. On the French Quarter streets, it's gray, and that means businesses may be missing out on some green.



"We had plans on trying to get, to get to do some outdoor activities like swamps and stuff like that, and swamp rides and stuff, so we decided to cancel that," said Oklahoma fan Chris Hicks, who was walking around the French Quarter with his family.



"It's just been raining the whole time we've been here, so we actually stayed inside last night and watched TV. (Normally we would) hang out at the bars and walk around," said Jana Fielder, an Oklahoma Fan.



The New Orleans Tourism Marking Corporation reports that indoor activities at hotels, restaurants and attractions are high, with a 90 percent occupancy rate. The city and state economic impact predictions range in the $150 to $175 million range. But some businesses think they are missing out on people without Sugar Bowl tickets, who just come down to hang out with the crowds and party.



"Revenues are down. We have a little break. We have a little grapevine. It's a hidden restaurant and half of our seating is outside, so that made a huge difference. It probably cut it in half because people couldn't set {SIC} outside," said Pam Fortner, the co-owner of Tropical Isle on Bourbon Street.



One business in the French Quarter told us that Saturday night, at the peak of New Year's partying hours, its cable went out. No credit cards or debit cards could be used, only cash. That caused revenues to go down as well.



But those out in the sparse crowds were not letting the rain dampen their fun.



"I'll make sure I have enough rain gear to keep dry as I go bar hopping," said Auburn fan Joe Teate.



"No, just not going to look quite as cute doing it. We're going to still walk around and take in everything during the day, " said another Auburn fan Julie Moncrief.



At least they won't get wet in the Dome.

The organizers of the fireworks show Saturday night say the crowd was a good size considering the rain. There were, of course, a lot of umbrellas and they can only guess that it would have been bigger with clear weather.

(© 2017 WWL)