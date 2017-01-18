Rally organizers appeal for calm during Inauguration Day protest

NEW ORLEANS -- Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of American will be met with protest nationally and locally in New Orleans.

"We're not out to cause any trouble,” said Malcolm Suber with the United New Orleans Front.

Suber is with just one of the many groups who have joined to be part of J20 Nola, a coalition of groups protesting the president-elect's policies.

"He's pushed all the wrong buttons, he's attacked immigrants he's attacked women he's attacked minorities,” Suber said.

A couple of thousand people on social media say they plan to join in on the protests in New Orleans, however far less typically show up. Despite that, Suber is optimistic.

"It's been widely known through out the city that we'll have a good turn out," Suber said.

But the protests won't end on Friday.

“We're going to set up in Washington Square at 1 pm,” Larry Dunn, March For Revolution New Orleans.

Dunn says his organization will continue to hold demonstrations on Saturday. He's also expecting a large turn out.

Both organizers are planning for a peaceful assembly and police will make sure nothing gets out of hand.

"We look at protecting each side's constitutional right and allowing each side to be able to execute their free speech," said Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel, New Orleans Police.

Whatever happens, organizers say the most important point is that their message gets heard.

“If you got an issue make your sign and join in,” Suber said.

