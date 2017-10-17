Recount coming for District C council seat after narrow decision

NEW ORLEANS -- A recount will be held for New Orleans City Council's District C seat.

Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell said Councilwoman Nadine Ramsey requested the recount after losing her seat to Kristin Gisleson Palmer by just 112 votes.

Palmer previously held the seat from 2010-2014 before deciding to not run for re-election in 2014, when Ramsey won the seat.

The recount will include only the paper ballots, since voting machines automatically tally their results. Morrell said there were about 300 paper ballots submitted for the District C race.

