Removed Davis, Beauregard monuments found in maintenance yard next to trash

The base to the Jefferson Davis monument and the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard can be seen in a city maintenance yard among trash and abandoned cars. (Photo: Lauren Bale).

​NEW ORLEANS - Parts of the monuments to Jefferson Davis and P.G.T. Beauregard, which have been removed over the past week are currently sitting in a city maintenance yard next to piles of trash in the Desire neighborhood​.

An Eyewitness News crew saw the base of the Jefferson Davis Memorial and the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard in the yard. The gates to the yard were wide open and some people were observed taking photos. ​

The parts of the statues are amid some scrapped vehicles and trash.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will update the story on our evening newscasts.

© 2017 WWL-TV