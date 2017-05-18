Report: Beauregard pedestal vandals did not deface monument, but 'pile of bricks'

New Orleans police arrest a man accused of spray painting the pedestal to the removed monument to P.G.T. Beauregard on May 17, 2017. (Photo: Dan Swenson, New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS -- A New Orleans criminal court commissions said there is no probable cause for two men accused of spray painting the base of the recently removed P.G.T. Beauregard monument to be arrested on counts of defacing a historic landmark.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, the father-and-son suspects face the lesser offense of simple criminal damage to property after the former monument site was deemed "just a pile of bricks," by the Magistrate Court Commissioner Robert Blackburn.

The accused vandals, Michael and Christopher Kimble from St. Charles Parish, remained behind bars this morning on $2,500 bail according to court records.

