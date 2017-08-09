Report: Cedric Grant to earn $175,400 pension after retiring

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board Director Cedric Grant, who announced he will retire amid mounting criticism of his agency's handling of Saturday's flood, will earn $175,400 a year through his pension.

That's according to a report from our partners at The New Orleans Advocate.

Grant will also be eligible to continue receiving health care coverage from the S&WB and will be paid for all unused sick days and leave, according to the report.

Grant, who has spent 40 years in government, was Landrieu’s deputy mayor of facilities, infrastructure and community development from 2010 to 2014, when the mayor moved him to S&WB.

Among his prior jobs were chief administrative officer for former Mayor Marc Morial and deputy secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development.

