Report: City fines short-term rental violators in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS -- City officials are fighting back against illegal short-term rentals in the French Quarter by levying the maximum fines against owners of half-a-dozen properties accused of breaking the city's new regulations.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, property owners who were found to be illegally listing their properties on Airbnb, VRBO and similar sites were assessed a total of $17,000 in fines during adjudication hearings.

The new regulations authorize short-term rentals in almost all of New Orleans, but most of the French Quarter remains off-limits.

Today's hearings included a complaint from one property's neighbor that a vacationer defecated in front of their property while naked.

