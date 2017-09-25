Report: City urging residents to ‘adopt' and clean catch basins

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The City of New Orleans is asking residents to “adopt” a catch basin and take the lead in keeping it clean.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, the city’s Neighborhood Engagement Office will hold a training session to “equip residents to be able to go back into their communities to lead neighborhood catch basin clean-ups.”

The training session starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Treme Center at 900 N. Villere Street. The training will last until 11 a.m. The city also plans on working with neighborhood organizations to sponsor other cleanup days.

Last week, New Orleans terminated a $7 million catch basin cleaning contract after the company fell short on several key issues including the amount of basins that could be cleaned. The contract was also terminated because the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said the company failed to properly dispose waste material captured from the basins.

Ready more on the New Orleans Advocate’s website.

The city is looking for residents to adopt a catch basin like this one in the 2000 blk of Orleans Ave. Officials trying to fix the problem. pic.twitter.com/f756yMDUzC — Janella Newsome (@JanellaNewsome) September 25, 2017

© 2017 WWL-TV