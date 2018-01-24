Report: Family identifies woman who fell overboard Carnival Triumph

Carnival Cruise line (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

NEW ORLEANS - Family members of the woman who fell overboard a Carnival Cruise from New Orleans spoke to a Lafayette television station Wednesday.

According to a report from KLFY, Marilyn Winfrey said her daughter Juwanna Brooks fell overboard on Jan. 21 near the coast of Mexico. Winfrey says her daughter was cruising with her husband as a Christmas present.

Monday, the cruise line said that a 44-year-old woman “was seen going overboard” from the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday.

The spokesperson said that search and rescue operations are underway for the missing woman and the Mexican Navy is in charge of the search

“I just want to believe that they’re going to find something, I just want to be able to put her to rest,” Winfrey said.

