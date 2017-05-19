Report: French Quarter performer arrested in connection with 1974 murder

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- A French Quarter street performer known as Uncle Louie has been arrested in connection with an out of state murder that took place more than 40 years ago.

New Orleans Police arrested Johnie Lewis Miller, 60, in connection with a murder that occurred in 194 in Jacksonville, Florida. According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, Miller is better known as "Uncle Louie," a performer who has worked as a human statue in the French Quarter for more than two decades.

People frequently take pictures with Miller and his stuffed dog, Little Willie. He is known for wearing a costume that resembles the one worn by Uncle Sam.

For more, visit The New Orleans Advocate's website.

