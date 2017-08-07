Report: Gov. Edwards to tour areas hit hard by Saturday's flooding

Governor John Bel Edwards (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will tour parts of New Orleans Monday that were hit hardest heavy rain and flooding over the weekend.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Edwards will begin his tour at Willie Mae’s at 2:40 p.m. Monday. He is expected to the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, Broad Theater and Mondo as well as parts of Treme and Lakeview.

Meteorologist and city officials said between six to eight inches of rain fell on parts of the New Orleans Metro Area Saturday afternoon. The rain caused severe widespread flooding as the city’s pumping stations tried to catch up with the excess rain.





This is a developing story.

© 2017 WWL-TV