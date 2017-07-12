Report: Mayor Landrieu's cousin convicted of aggravated assault in road rage incident

A jury convicted Kenneth Landrieu of aggravated assault with a firearm on Wednesday. (Photo: OPSO, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS – The cousin of New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was convicted of pulling a gun and threatening to have another driver in 2015.

According to a New Orleans Advocate report, a six-person jury convicted Kenneth Landrieu Wednesday morning. The victim in the case, Joseph Harris, testified that Landrieu pulled out a gun and threatened to call his “boys” to have Harris arrested in the incident in the Lower Garden District.

Harris said that he was worried he might be shot, the Advocate reports.

“This guy occupies a space in my mind that he never deserved,” Harris said. “I’ve gone to therapy over it. I don’t know what this guy’s capable of.”

Read more on the New Orleans Advocate website.

© 2017 WWL-TV