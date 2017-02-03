NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department may have nabbed "Reznor, "a graffiti artist who has tagged hundreds and hundreds of spots around the city.
The New Orleans Advocate is reporting, 26-year-old Casey Miller, of Winter Springs, Fla., was booked on one count of criminal damage to property by defacing it with graffiti. Miller's bail was set at $100,000 by the magistrate commissioner.
Miller was arrested around 7 a.m. Friday after police were called about someone tagging a streetcar near Lee Circle.
He was caught in a suspected vehicle that was littered with spray paint cans and his hands were covered in paint, police said. His attorney denies that Miller is Reznor.
