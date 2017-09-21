Report: N.O. drops catch basin cleaning contractor

NEW ORLEANS -- The City of New Orleans fire the company it recently hired to clean out thousands of clogged catch basins according to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate.

The firing comes after the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality found the firm, RAMJ, improperly disposed of the trash it collected and also brought far fewer resources to the table than it had promised.

RAMJ was hired to clean out 15,000 catch basins in 120 days for $7 million. The firm had been on the job for about a week before its work was stopped while the city and DEQ met to discuss whether waste collected from the catch basins was being properly disposed of.

The city is moving forward with awarding the contract to the firm that came in second when the work was bid last month, Compliance Envirosystems LLC., according to The New Orleans Advocate.

