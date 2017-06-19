Report: Rapper Juvenile, poised to get out a jail, now being held on St. Charles warrant

Photo via The New Orleans Advocate/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

NEW ORLEANS -- Terius Gray, better known as New Orleans rapper Juvenile, hit another obstacle on his way out of jail this week.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, authorities say that Gray is now being held on a warrant pertaining to a child support case out of St. Charles Parish dating back to 2011.

Gray has been in jail since Saturday, June 17, for failure to pay child support on time as part of a New Orleans court case. Lawyers on both sides of that case said Monday that a deal has been worked out in which the popular rapper would pay off that debt in installments, securing his release.

The hold from St. Charles Parish accuses Gray of failing to appear in court as a defendant in a paternity and child support lawsuit.

Gray's attorney told The New Orleans Advocate that he wasn't sure whether the St. Charles case would affect the timing of Gray's release.

