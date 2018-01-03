OPSO Logo (Photo: OPSO)

Two Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were arrested for allegedly failing to stop a bloody fight between inmates as they were being transported to state prison in St. Gabriel, The New Orleans Advocate reports.



Michael Lee, 34, and Thomas Sutherland, 33, were booked on counts of malfeasance in office.



According to arrest documents, Lee and Sutherland were driving an inmate transport van to the Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility when one of the inmates, Jamie Massey, removed his belly chain restraint and began to attack another inmate, Corey Simmons, at 12:10 p.m. on August 17, documents show.



At 12:56 p.m. Massey struck Simmons in the face with a padlock and chocked him with the chain, causing facial injuries and leaving blood throughout the van, according to arrest documents.

Massey then attacked another inmate, Steven Oliver, by striking him several times and assaulting him by putting his thumb in Oliver’s rectum through his pants.



According to arrest documents the altercation stopped at 1:18 p.m., just minutes before the van arrived at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility.



Lee and Sutherland did not stop the van, assist the injured inmates, and did not report the incident, arrest documents show.



Read the full report from The New Orleans Advocate here.



