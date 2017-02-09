WWL
Reporter takes driving tour of devastation

Jacqueline Quynh takes a ride through some of the damaged area of New Orleans East.

WWLTV.com , WWL 1:00 PM. CST February 09, 2017

Reporter Jacqueline Quynh took a driving tour of the devastation in New Orleans East caused by Tuesday's tornadoes.

The video is a look at what she found.

