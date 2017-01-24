Residents ask officials for clarification about proposed safety plan

NEW ORLEANS – Residents and business owners are looking to officials for answers Tuesday about some of the safety proposals officials presented earlier in the week.

Closing bar doors at 3 a.m. is turning out to be the most controversial portion of Mayor Mitch Landrieu's $40 million proposed plan.

The entire plan, which includes new traffic safety cameras in the French Quarter and 20 hot spots throughout the city, is aimed at cutting down on crime and violence in the city.

Catherine Oberholtzer has lived in the French Quarter since 1951.

"I think I'm the oldest one on the block and been here the longest," Oberholtzer said.

Learning about the proposal for closing bar doors at 3 a.m. to cut down on crime across the city does not surprise Oberholtzer, however, she does wonder how effective it will be.

"I don't think it'll make it safer because I think (shootings are) a spontaneous thing and I don't think anybody can predict it," Oberholtzer said.

During the 8th District's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday about crime, many of Oberholtzer's neighbors had similar thoughts. Resident Robert Clark expressed his concerns in the meeting, wondering how the proposed plan would affect rules already established within the city, specifically the one pertaining to the smoking ban.

"What we're partially concerned about is there is a smoking ban in place so people have to go outside to smoke,” Clark explained. “If the police say that our customers shouldn't be hanging outside or they'll push them back inside, it creates a conflict of interest to our customers."

While many residents are concerned, authorities reminded the crowd the best way their voices can be heard is by speaking up. For Oberholtzer, protecting the life she has built for more than half a century matters, but she is unsure if the city's proposals will make the streets safer.

"I think we should have security but, that's not going stop these random shootings in groups, there's no way. But maybe it'll help," Oberholtzer said.

Half of the $40 million funding is planned to come from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which is a state agency. Sixteen million is coming from various city sources.

