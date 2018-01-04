Residents escape 2-alarm fire at Frenchman Street home

Generic fire file photo

NEW ORLEANS -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire Thursday that damaged the home of two families on Frenchman Street.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the home in the 1700 block of Frenchman Street just before 1:45 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters said smoke was coming from the second floor, and heat from the fire was beginning to melt the siding on a home to the left of the building on fire.

NOFD said they were able to keep the most of the damage confined to the building where the fire started. That building was made of two separate residential units, and residents were home when the fire started.

Officials said the fire was under control by 2:10 p.m. and no injuries were reported to the NOFD due to the fire.

