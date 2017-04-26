Rough road: NOLA lawmaker wants to redirect Convention Center taxes fix street

NEW ORLEANS -- Cracked and crumbling roads are a fact of life in New Orleans. However, one lawmaker is proposing a plan to redirect tax money from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to repair city streets.

Lakeview resident Keith Normand says it is never a smooth drive when he heads home. Normand says uneven pavement and big dips make up his entire neighborhood. He also believes it’s driving potential homeowners away.

"I'm a real estate agent. A lot of times, when I try to show clients homes in this area, a lot of times they say 'Oh, the streets are kind of bad in that area. Can you show me streets in that area where they've already been repaired," Normand said.

Representative Stephanie Hilferty, who represents the Lakeview area says it is a problem she wants fixed. She is proposing rededicating tax money currently given to the Morial Convention Center and using some of it for street repair.

"What my plan would do would look at those taxes, which is 1 percent on the hotel tax as well as .25 of the gross receipts on food and beverage. And rededicate the existing tax to an Orleans Parish wide street maintenance district," Rep. Hilferty said.

Hilferty says the convention center currently has over $240 million in reserves. Rededicating the already existing tax dollars, Hilferty believes, could bring in around $16 million a year for roadwork.

"Currently the convention center, they're projected to get about $63 million in tax revenue this year. This is pulling aside $16 million of that $63 million. So, I'm not looking to hamper their operations by taking away all of their funding," Rep. Hilferty said.

The bills are filed under House Bill 622 and House Bill 623.

Rep. Hilferty says the money was put in place by lawmakers in 2002 to fund the center's phase four expansion, which was called off after Hurricane Katrina. Hilferty says it was determined by the board that a phase four was no longer necessary.

Stephan Perry, President and CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau does not see the bill as a positive move. Perry told our partners at the New Orleans Advocate, "In the long run, the Hilferty bill would lower dollars available for roads, crime fighting and public safety, sanitation and garbage collection.

Many in the economic development industry believe these funds make up a huge portion of the city’s economic development and help with tourism.

"We're about to host the Jazz Fest in Gentilly. Okay, we're going to have thousands of tourists from outside of our state, driving through our streets. Through Gentilly. And they notice that," Rep. Hilferty said.

Wherever the money comes from, Normand hopes it is invested properly in making his drive home a nicer ride.

"I would like to see them come in and repair all of the streets. But, not just patch it like they seem to do. Actually take the whole street and repair it and repair the curving as well, so that everything is on the same level," Normand said.

Rep. Hilferty is working to get the bills sent to the House Ways and Means Committee as well as the House, Municipal and Parochial Affairs Committee. No word on when lawmakers will discuss the bill.

