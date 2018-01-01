Bama fan's RV goes up in smoke hours before Allstate Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS - An Alabama football fan's RV went up in smoke hours before her team will take the field at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire around 11 a.m. at an RV lot located across the street from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The fire caused heavy black smoke to fill the air near the stadium near the intersection of Poydras and Clara streets.

The owner of the RV tells Eyewitness News that she was in town for the Sugar Bowl. She said he still plans to attend the game to cheer on the Crimson Tide.

The owner of the RV that caught fire in a lot across the the Superdome is an Alabama fan from Tuscaloosa. She says despite the fire that destroyed her travel trailer, she is going to be rolling with the Tide tonight. "These things happen," she said. pic.twitter.com/BXcgGc7lK8 — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) January 1, 2018

The New Orleans Fire Department is at the scene. No word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Clemson Tigers at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Monday night. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates as more information becomes available.

