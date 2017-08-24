Sandbag locations for residents to prepare for possible flooding

Here are sandbag locations for residents preparing for the effects of Hurricane Harvey:

TERREBONNE PARISH:

Adult Softball Complex on Airbase, Cannata’s West, Knights of Columbus Hall in

Pointe-aux-Chenes, Upper Dularge Fire Station, Bayou Black Fire Station, Ward 7 in Chauvin,

West Terrebonne East Fire Station, and West Terrebonne Central Fire Station.

HANCOCK COUNTY:

HANCOCK COUNTY HORSE ARENA, 4184 KILN/DELISLE ROAD

OLD HANCOCK COUNTY COMPLEX, 3068 LONGFELLOW DRIVE

LAKESHORE COMMUNITY CENTER, 6440 LOWER BAY ROAD

WEST HANCOCK FIRE DEPARTMENT, 16006 WASHINGTON STREET

DIAMONDHEAD CITY HALL, 5000 DIAMONDHEAD CIRCLE

© 2017 WWL-TV