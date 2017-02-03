School zone signs missing outside two schools in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS - There hasn't been a school zone sign outside Einstein Charter School since 2006. That's according to the CEO Shawn Toranto.

"We're asking for what every other school in this city has and, somehow, Michoud is never in that plan," says Toranto.

Toranto is frustrated with the City of New Orleans because there aren't any school zone signs posted outside Einstein Charter School and Village de l'Est Elementary School. She says there is nothing outside to warn drivers to slow down. We checked, and she was right. There is an "end school zone" sign posted before you approach the school and there is a school zone sign after you pass the school but nothing that would warn drivers to slow down.

"People come down Michoud Boulevard like it's a highway and there's no signage whatsoever," says English teacher Ann Marie Coviello.

According to Louisiana law, a school zone sign should be posted within 100 feet of the school. That's not the case at these two schools in New Orleans East.

"The city ignores us and still does not do what they're supposed to do by trying to keep our children safe walking home from school," says Toranto. "It's been over a decade of neglect for our community."

Along with the missing school zone signs, there also isn't a crosswalk for students and part of the sidewalk is missing.

"We're not a priority. Our children deserve the same thing that other children receive," says Toranto.

The Department of Public Works replied to Coviello's request for school zone signs saying such requests are typically submitted by administrative office of the school on school letterhead and that the department has a limited budget but would attempt to satisfy the request. That response is not good enough for Toranto or Coviello.

"We need our kids to be safe. This isn't rocket science," says Coviello.

