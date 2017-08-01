Lawrence Guimont III (Photo: Guimont family)

NEW ORLEANS - The family of Lawrence Guimont III says they are staying positive after his empty boat was recovered from the lake nearly nine hours after a motorist reported seeing a man treading water in Lake Pontchartrain near the Twin Spans and Highway 11 bridges.

The Coast Guard received a report around 9 a.m. of a man in the water without a life vest and search crews later found his overturned boat that included an ice chest with at least one fish inside and other personal items.

"We're all staying positive," said Cesily Roberts, the missing man's brother. "My brother is the closest thing to a MacGyver that i know in real life ... he's an avid swimmer, he's very athletic... I think he could survive this kind of thing."

The Coast Guard says it got a report shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday about a man without a life vest in Lake Pontchartrain.

Family members who made their way to the scene said they recognized their loved one's pickup truck and the 12-foot flatboat that was brought back to shore by search crews with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.



