Security video captures gas station robbery in broad daylight

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are looking for any information that can help identify a man seen robbing a gas station at gunpoint on in broad daylight earlier this month.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened around 2 p.m. at a Shell gas station in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Security video captured the man entering the store armed with a black semiautomatic handgun. Investigators say the man demanded money from the clerk then fled the scene on foot.

Police describe the robber as an unknown black man standing 6’3” tall and wearing a white bandana covering the lower half of his face. He was also seen wearing a black hat with white writing, a long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Third District Detectives at 504-658-6030. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.





