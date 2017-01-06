NEW ORLEANS -- Police call it "robbery by appointment." A seller places an ad on an online classified such as Craigslist or Let Go and the potential buyer ends up robbing the seller at gunpoint.

According to the NOPD, it happened twice this week in New Orleans.

"There's always a danger when you're dealing with a stranger," NOPD Officer Juan Barnes said. "You have idea who you're dealing with."

Thursday night, a man went to 800 block of Robert Street in Uptown to sell some computers.

Police say two men answering his Craigslist ad pulled out guns and took the computers. According to the NOPD, the victim also pulled a gun, there was a brief exchange of bullets and the robbers ran off.

Wednesday night a similar armed robbery happened in the 800 block of Pontalba Street in Lakeview's Navarre neighborhood.

Police say a seller met two men there who contacted him online about purchasing computers. One of the men showed him a gun and the robbers took off with the computers and the seller's car.

The robbery happened not far from Mark Jones's house on West Park Place.

"Of course, this is distressing that something like that would happen in my neighborhood," Jones said. "It's also strange that someone would think of a new kind of scam not just to steal from people, but to go to the lengths of armed robbery."

Police have yet to link the two crimes, but urge people to be careful when selling items online.

"We recommend that you meet this person in a public place, a restaurant, a shopping center, a coffee shop, places that are well populated and well lit," Officer Barnes said.

While there is no official policy, the NOPD also welcomes buyers and sellers to meet in front of district police stations to complete their online transactions.

Here are some other tips for online buying and selling: