Sen. Kennedy touts bipartisan flood insurance reform
An aggressive, pro-consumer flood insurance reform bill is winning sponsors from coastal state senators spanning the full political spectrum, but Louisiana's John Kennedy is bracing for major pushback from the insurance industry and lawmakers from states
WWLTV 6:12 PM. CDT June 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
Dr: Scalise's risk of death substantially lower than…Jun 16, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
-
Security for represantatives 'ebmarassingly inadequate'Jun 16, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
Report: 7 U.S. Navy members missing after collision…Jun 16, 2017, 5:55 p.m.