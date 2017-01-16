Senator criticizes peers for lack of participation in MLK Day events

NEW ORLEANS -- Like many across the country, local city officials, community leaders, and residents are reflecting on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr; known as the drum major for justice.

“Greatness you see, cannot be obtained through oppression. greatness cannot be obtained by determining rather someone wins or someone loses. America is at her best. America is great then and now when we find greatness through solidarity.”

At the culmination of the ceremony, a parade took place where participants marched from Downtown to the MLK statue located Uptown.

Monday morning’s program and parade is going very well, but not without controversy. One governmental official said he is not happy with his counterparts lack of participation.

Senator J.P. Morrell who represents District 3 was on hand for the day’s activities, but openly criticized his peers.

‘It's disappointing to me because we're trying to show leadership to a community,” said Morrell. “To show that we are united in the face of what could be a very interesting and divisive presidency, I would think that many of my colleagues in a variety of different fields would show up to show unity and support of Dr. King's dream and message.”

Differences aside, residents from various walks of life and nationalities gathered showing signs of solidarity; something they said Dr. King would have wanted.

