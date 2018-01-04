Several families displaced after 2-alarm Algiers fire

ALGIERS - The recent drop in temperatures is keeping firefighters busy across New Orleans.

On Thursday, about 50 firefighters worked to put out a massive two-alarm fire that damaged four buildings.

Flames erupted around 4:45 p.m. in an Algiers neighborhood on Vaspasian Boulevard.

"Out of nowhere, we see people running outside of their houses," said Javier Pacheco. "I hear alarms going off like crazy."

The fire, which could be seen from across the river, was relentless. Javier and his brother Clavin, watched as crews fought the blaze from all angles.

"We started hearing creaks and sounds and the house started leaning towards the back a little and then was falling slowly," Clavin said.

"I was worried but confident with the firefighters," Javier said.

Officials say the fire started in an abandoned building and spread to three neighboring homes. Residents of the street say the people who lived in them range from infants to the elderly.

Witnesses say neighbors ran from home to home checking to make sure people were okay.

"I saw people out here devastated about the fires because people were living in the homes," Javier said. "It actually feels good that neighbors are willing to help each other out in a time like this."

After spreading to three homes, many were concerned it would spread to even more just because of their close proximity to each other.

"All the smoke started going into my house," said Rafael Monsanto.

Monsanto lives two houses down from where the fire started. He said panic set in when his wife called and told him what was going on.

"I was so nervous," he said. "When you drive to your house and you see all these trucks at your house it's just ridiculous."

Nobody was hurt, but many are shaken.

"My wife is really nervous, my kids are with my neighbor but I'm nervous too," he said.

As firefighters try and figure out what caused the fire, several families, including Monsanto's, are trying to figure out what they should do next.

"A lot of smoke inside," he said. "I can't have my kids inside there, so I don't know where I'm going to sleep tonight."

Several people in the area said the abandoned house, where the fire started, has had problems before, but that nothing has ever been done.

