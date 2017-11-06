Six indicted in 2013 armored car robbery, killing

Photo: Matthew Hinton / The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against six people believed to have been involved in the holdup and shooting death of armored car driver Hector Trochez at a Chase Bank in a busy intersection at Carrollton and Claiborne in December 2013.



The indictment included: Chukwudi "Chuck" Ofomata, LilBear George, Jeremy "Pipe" Esteves, Curtis "Blow" Johnson Jr., Robert "Lil Rob" Brumfield III and Jasmine Theophile were charged with various roles in the crime.

Ofomata, George, Esteves, Johnson and Brumfield were all charged with plotting to obstruct interstate commerce by robbing Trochez's truck and with the deadly stick-up itself, as well as using guns to commit the crime. The 11-page indictment's fourth count accuses George and his girlfriend, Theophile, of obstructing a grand jury proceeding by destroying a cellphone.

The indictment is the culmination of a four-year investigation.





