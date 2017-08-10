Small business in recovery mode worried about flooding again

NEW ORLEANS – Small businesses who experienced flooding on Saturday are anxious about possibly flooding again after learning that the city’s pumps are not working.

Orleans Sheet Metal Works and Roofing, Inc. has been in business for 90 years.

The entire business flooded on Saturday and two of their manufacturing machines were lost. The business is now working to get its operations back to normal. Most of what was lost in the flood is replaceable, however business owners are worried about filling their current orders and losing their customers.

“We’re exhausted. You can’t think. You don’t know the next step to take and you think, 'Okay we’re going to go after it and replace what we lost' and then you get a speed bump and you can’t move forward,” one of the owners said.

The company is currently working on a project for a school building and they are worried about that delay along with others on their hands. Other small businesses say they are experiencing the same anxiety about their future due to the risk of flooding again.

