Some New Orleans firefighters demand change of leadership

NEW ORLEANS -- Some New Orleans firefighters are sounding the alarm on their chief.

"They are being lied to and they're being used and that's the bottom line," said Clair Olshove, who's engaged to a firefighter.

As a result, New Orleans firefighters came together Saturday to say enough is enough.

"He's not fit to be chief," said Rodney Waller, a retired firefighter. "He does things to intentionally divide his crew."

With signs held high, active and retired firefighters marched demanding Chief Timothy McConnell step aside.

"We need new leadership, that's why we're here," said President of the New Orleans firefighters, Nick Felton. "We are not backing down."

"Tim needs to go back to a civilian life because he clearly wants to be a divisive person which is not a leadership trait," Waller said.

Some say McConnell's leadership has sparked frustration over the years. A handout passed out at the demonstration listed things some were angry over including claims that the equipment isn't cared for, morale is low because of political favoritism, and that McConnell ignores standard operating procedures.

"Over the last three years we've been getting the dirty end of the stick," said Felton.

However, having firefighters present for the removal of the Liberty Place Monument, even though their specific role hasn't been confirmed, was the final straw for many.

"It puts my fiance in danger," said Clair Olshove. "We're all appalled of the city taking down these monuments on these guys' time. I worry just because he has blue eyes that maybe somebody is going to mistake him as someone who's taking down the monuments."

While McConnell has no returned our request for comment on the calls for him to step down, Mayor Landrieu's office put out a statement Saturday defending the chief.

"Nick Felton and the Union have proven they will exploit any situation for political gain," the statement read. "This is a new low to attack firefighters for helping to protect lives. While there was never a vote by the Union on this matter, Felton is the same person who was voted off of the Firefighter Pension Board for mismanagement. This is the same person who claims it is unsafe for firefighters to help prevent fires by installing smoke alarms in homes throughout our neighborhoods. He lacks credibility.

Chief McConnell and the hardworking men and women of NOFD risk their lives every day to protect the people of New Orleans whether it is running into a burning building or supporting homeland security operations throughout the year. We will not be intimidated or deterred because this is the right thing to do."

The demonstration fired-up support from many who share the same frustrations.

"The political meddling, the dictator-like process that he has, we need safety, we need to let firefighters do what firefighters do best," Felton said.

