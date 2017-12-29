Some worry Frenchmen could be ignored with security focused on Bourbon

NEW ORLEANS -- City officials are expecting about 200,000 people to be in New Orleans this weekend. They have a security plan in place, but there's one part of town that would like to see more done.

With music playing, restaurants full, and sidewalks bustling with people, the party has begun on Frenchmen Street.

"It's such a beautiful city to welcome people to, so that's awesome," said Ginger Sumner.

Some say this lively, three-block section in the Faubourg Marigny has grown in popularity. Not just with locals, but with visitors as well.

"It's super cool, great music," said Stacey Guillory. "I'm thinking because of construction on Bourbon people are coming to Frenchmen."

"It's a community for sure and everyone is always happy on this street and having fun," said Markie Anderson.

However, when it comes to security along Frenchmen, especially during a weekend like this one, some feel more needs to be done.

Extra lighting has been placed at the end of the street, but there are some who say seeing more law enforcement would be nice.

"I think the manpower is great in the French Quarter," said Melanie Forstall. "I'd take a couple of horses here and a couple of motorcycles maybe. You just never see anything and that disturbs me."

Some businesses have even joined together to fund additional security, so every weekend can be a safe one.

"They call this street the locals Bourbon, so I think it has more of that rogue New Orleans vibe and it's not as heavily secured as the French Quarter," Anderson said. "So I think it's definitely worth it to spend money on extra security."

And as the area prepares to welcome the new year, many are hoping it's a safe and fun night for all.

"Frenchmen is such a great community, I love it," Anderson said.

Some people who spoke with Eyewitness News says they didn't see a strong police presence, but felt it wasn't needed just because it was a different crowd it seemed.

