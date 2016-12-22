Son of a Saint, NOLA Christmas Fest team up this Christmas

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans became a winter wonderland for young men in the Son of Saint program.



About a dozen of the mentees in the program spent the day at NOLA Christmas Fest Thursday and were given a golden ticket to enjoy everything inside.



"I feel grateful to be able to come here," Seddrick Reynolds, a mentee in the Son of Saint program said.

This is the group's first time at the event.



"Feels good, I got to get the hang of it," Damaiyuran Compton, another Son of Saint Mentee said as he skated on ice for the first time.



Participating in the festival is an opportunity for the boys to relax and enjoy Christmas.



The founder of the program, Sonny Lee, said his goal is to mentor young boys whose fathers have passed away or are serving time behind bars to make sure they can become productive citizens.

"One of things we instill is that they're not alone, our boys are going through trauma and that they're loved and that they feel limitless in what they do in life," Lee said.



Officials at Christmas Fest are happy to help with the Son of a Saint Program.

"It's Christmas, that's what Christmas is all about, it's joy and happiness and giving gifts to people so partering with son of a saint makes nola christmas fest more special," Sandra Dartus with Nola Christmas Fest said.

