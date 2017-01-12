Sources: Infrared technology could be part of plan to secure the Quarter

NEW ORLEANS - Even in the light of day it's hard to tell who's carrying a gun and who's not in downtown New Orleans.

The city is reportedly considering the use of infrared thermal imaging technology on Bourbon Street to help spot guns through layers of clothing. French Quarter Task Force chair Bob Simms said IR cameras would not detract from the fun-loving atmosphere of the Quarter.

"I would be more in character and less intrusive than a metal detector," Simms said. "We really need to find the guns. We have way too many gun in the French Quarter."

In theory, the cameras would be able to pick up on differences in the temperature between guns and human bodies. There is still a question as to whether the technology works.

Eyewitness News took a simple infrared camera to Jefferson Gun Outlet in Mertairie to see if we could pick out workers carrying concealed weapons. Guns covered by workers' clothing were hard to spot.

"It would be the same temperature as your body or a slight variance, the technology can't pick up that variance yet," Frank King from Jefferson Gun Outlet said. "Not only would you be picking up heat signatures from everything around you, but everything would blend together with the current technology."

The IR cameras would be part of a larger plan to secure the French Quarter -- in light of recent mass shootings on Bourbon Street.

The ACLU sees the technology as a violation of people's constitutional rights because it presumes anyone carrying a gun is going to use it for an improper purpose.

We asked visitors what they thought of the idea.

"As a visitor I would be perfectly okay with just infrared technology just going through me, no, I'm clear, everyone's clear," Carlton Saunder, a visitor from Chicago said. "It would great."

"As long as they're looking for weapons," Alex Apakidze, a visitors from Maryland said. "If they're going to start abusing it and harassing people about it, then I wouldn't be okay with that."

"I just think it would be good because at least they'll know to watch those people or keep an eye on them," Diane Tuemler, a visitor from Kentuck said.

"You hear about the chaos and madness that goes on down here in New Orleans," Darren Teters, a visitor from Mississippi said. "That's one of the reasons we're here in the daylight and not in the dark. I believe the cops should have every tool at their disposal."

Police have long used the IR thermal imaging cameras for other purposes. They are used to help spot suspects running in the night, even through the cover of trees. The cameras can also help police find objects hidden behind a wall such as drugs and money.

