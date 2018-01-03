Space heaters flying off store shelves as rare freeze chills New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- From Gentilly, to the French Quarter and Uptown, it's the same story: Empty shelves and customers asking for space heaters.

As a rare freeze hits New Orleans, residents are clearing out store's heaters.

Harry's Ace Hardware does have a few options left to keep warm, but it will take a little more time to set up.

"We have natural gas heaters where typically you'd want a plumber or someone very knowledgeable installing it," employee Scott Fox said.

At Lowes, Home Depot or Mary's Ace Hardware you're out of luck.

"We're completely out of heaters they'd normally be up front or in the back, but we're completely out of them," employee Jason Asby said.

This week he's sold more space heaters than ever before.

"I've never seen it fly off the shelf this fast but we haven't been this cold in many years," Ashby said.

If you've been searching for the elusive heater too, Wednesday you'll probably have to layer up and hunker down. For the most part, customers have taken the bare shelves in stride.

"They're a little bummed out that we don't have any electric heaters, but they are understanding because we did get socked this week," Fox said.

There's another cold night ahead of us, but if you can make it through that, Harry's Ace Hardware on Magazine is getting another shipment of space heaters on Thursday, Dec. 4.

