SPCA looking to relocate cats who call Canal St. Ferry landing home

NEW ORLEANS - Volunteers at the LA SPCA are looking to find some "fur-ever" homes for some four-legged friends and looking to house those who live underneath the Canal Street Ferry Terminal.

"Everybody deserves a home," one cat lover said.

Which is what some of the felines have made underneath the Canal Street Ferry Terminal.

No one knows exactly how long the cats have been there but cat lovers have made a "Feral Inn," a spot where the cats can relax.

"You want to help them out and I'm sure they will be great pets for somebody," another cat lover said.



The Louisiana SPCA is trying to make nearly 18 of the cats into great pets.



"Our goal is to safely remove those cats from that location to other locations, so that they can continue to live and be happy and healthy kitties," Ana Zorrilla, the CEO Louisiana SPCA said.

The reason for the call for help is a city council vote in March to demolish the terminal, the cats' home currently, which will be replaced with a new one.

The CEO of the Louisiana SPCA says they're trying to find 6 to 8 locations for the cats where they can get proper food and shelter.

"They need to have a structure so it could be a barn a shed a warehouse some type of place where cats can get out of the weather," Zorilla said.



The cats need to find a home quickly the Louisiana SPCA says work to begin to tear down the ferry is expected to start by early June.

There is no adoption fee required to re-home them, and Louisiana SPCA will provide those who are able to help with supplies, instructions, to help get them comfortable in their new home.

If you would like to help you can contact the SPCA at 504-368-5191 or visit la-spca.org/donate.

