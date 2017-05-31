St. Tammany GOP calls on veterans to boycott New Orleans

(Photo: Danny Monteverde)

NEW ORLEANS -- The St. Tammany Republican Party says the removal of four confederate monuments in New Orleans is an insult to military veterans and that all veterans should boycott the city.

The St. Tammany Republican Party executive committee passed a resolution asking veterans to avoid holding events in New Orleans, or any state that has removed similar monuments.

“We just want to put the word out that the city is not veteran friendly and that veteran’s organizations should really take care if they’re expecting a whole lot of hospitality there in New Orleans” said St. Tammany Republican Party Executive Committee Member Col. Rob Maness.

Maness is one of the leading voices in the push to keep veterans away from the Crescent City.

“We thought it was wrong to do that, especially when you have a city like New Orleans who already planned the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention and the National Vietnam Veteran’s Convention this year,” Maness said.

In response to this call to action, the St. Tammany Democratic Party Executive Committee Chairwoman Ann Porter released a statement saying the organization "hasn't made any statement in the matter because it's a New Orleans local issue and none of our business."

Maness said “you know we’re all veterans in this country. There’s a long term reconciliation process that took place in the United States of America to include those veterans with all of the rights and eligibility and honors that any other veterans has.”

© 2017 WWL-TV