Stacy Head: Let's move past this

(Photo: Lauren Bale)

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Councilwoman Stacy Head, the lone dissenting voter when the city council voted 6-1 in 2015 to remove four Confederate-era monuments, said Friday that the city needs to get past the divisive removals and move forward.



"We are New Orleanians," she said. "We love each other. We have gotten through a lot of difficult times and we need to put this behind us while all the pomp and circumstance goes on. Let's do what we do best, let's hold the hand of our neighbor, let's move past this."



Head broke what had been a long silence on the issue of the monuments earlier this week with a couple of Tweets that seemed to suggest the city had bigger priorities and should worry about other things.



She also said that the process of the removal has been painful.



"There are a lot of people that feel the way all of this has unfolded is painful to them from whatever their perspective it," she said. "There are a lot of different perspectives here."



Head also said that despite the pain in the process, which has certainly played out on social media with some stinging comments, the city would be okay in the long run.



"We are New Orleans. We're going to overcome no matter what."

© 2017 WWL-TV