Standing water in Lakeview is forming an ecosystem of its own

NEW ORLEANS -- It's hard to miss the standing water that never seems to go away at the Florida Avenue exit at I-610 and Canal Boulevard.

It's even creating its own ecosystem.

"I've been feeding them for about a month and a half now and I guess they doing alright," said Lakeview resident Ronnie Laporte about a family of mallards living on the water.

Neighbors and motorists told us for the last couple of months, they watched a mallard family go from hatchlings to ducklings and now to adults, in this pond that never seems to drain on Canal Boulevard at the Interstate 610, Florida Avenue exit.

"During the height of the rain, the water was actually flowing over the curbing over there. That's the highest I've ever seen it," Laporte said.

Noel Barras' friends have named the pond after her: "Bayou Barras." She's lived on Canal Blvd. for 14 years and believes the pond forming in the neutral ground is from the double the average rainfall in June, and slightly above average rainfall in July. She says the pond waxes and wanes, but got noticed this year for its unusual depth and the critters calling it home.

"So, the hawks nested right above where the ducks are now. There was a huge hawks' nest. This is the first time that's ever happened and we started seeing baby hawks in the back yard hunting for squirrels," Barras said.

Another theory is that the eight live oaks tree are blocking sunlight that could evaporate the water with their intertwining canopies.

The city says this rain collection takes pressure off of their drainage system.

And with the detection of West Nile virus in local mosquitoes, Mosquito Control came out Friday, but determined that there are lots of insects in this ecosystem that are eating the mosquitoes, so they did not spray it. There are dragonflies around the area.

And the Sewerage and Water Board came out today and determined that there are no leaking pipes contributing to the standing water.

Also an arborist says the live oaks can survive water at their feet for this month or two.

© 2017 WWL-TV