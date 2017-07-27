State Police high-speed chase ends with crash, road closure on St. Charles

A car crashed into a building after being chased by State Police. (Photo: Meg Farris)

NEW ORLEANS - A car being chased by State Police crashed into a building on St. Charles Avenue Thursday afternoon, scaring bystanders, closing parts of St. Charles and causing a possible gas line leak.

The incident occurred on St. Charles Avenue near the circle around 1 p.m.



According to a witness at the scene, the car slammed into the wall of a business and the air bags deployed. The witness said that three women ran from the car.



Another witness, who was inside of the store when the crash occurred, said the sound and vibrations scared those inside.



"It sounded like a huge explosion," said the store worker. "It scared the stew out of me. I took off running because it sounded like it was going to come straight through."

