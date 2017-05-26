Staying safe at large events in New Orleans

Bayou Country Superfest

NEW ORLEANS - For many attendees of Bayou Country Superfest, the Manchester bombing is still fresh in mind.

"We talked about that, what happened in Manchester, I feel like that could happen here in the states," said Connie Cambron, a Superfest concert goer.

Like the Ariana Grande concert, the Superfest is set in a facility designed to pack in thousands of people. Eyewitness News used this opportunity to do a brief security walk with former NOPD Assistant Superintendent Marlon Defillo who now runs a private security firm, Crescent City Consulting.

"You have security which is your first line of defense. You have security actually checking bags they're wanding, they have the metal detectors and they're searching the individual for any type of metal any contraband."

Defillo says after baggage check at a large scale event such at the Superfest, there will be additional officers in plainclothes and uniform. He says you should feel safe, however, he says don't miss the behavior of those directly around you, whether it's nervous pacing or other strange behaviors.

"You should never let your guard down you should remain, vigilant," he said.

As for exits, Defillo says to keep in mind that Poydras is the main thoroughfare leading away from the area.

"Certainly if there was something to occur at this particular venue you want to have a general idea of the neighborhood of the layout of the perimeter of the facility. You want to leave; you want to leave very safely."

But there's more to it than just having to know where to run. Part of it is planning ahead, and also willing to keep your surrounding safe.

"One has to take an active role in being vigilante and also providing information if they suspect something is not proper or out of the norm."

