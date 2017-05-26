Still no progress on Lake Terrace Center

82913-lake-terrace.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS - There is still no building construction going on at the site of the Lake Terrace Shopping Center.

It's been nearly 12 years since Hurricane Katrina destroyed the retail center and now people who live in the lakefront area wonder if the recent closing of First NBC will cause more delays.

First NBC was supposed to be one of the two main anchor businesses that was going to lease part of the new strip mall.

Councilman Jared Brossett says plans are still moving forward.

"No, it's not going to affect, it's not going to impede the progress of the development. We looking forward to a medical facility, Ochsner with a drive through facility and so we look forward into that coming back into commerce, and serving the neighborhood with healthcare access," said Councilman Jared Brossett who represents District D.

He says that the development team is submitting the foundation plans to permitting within three weeks.

