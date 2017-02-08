Survivors: Stories from the people left in the tornado's wake

A woman looks at the wreckage caused by a tornado which touched down along Chef Menture Avenue on February 7, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gardner, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- Seven tornados touched down in South Louisiana Tuesday blowing away homes, snapping power lines and uprooting trees.

Miraculously, no one died.

The strongest of the seven tornados hit New Orleans East. It was classified as an EF-3 by the National Weather Service and its path of destruction was about two miles long and half-a-mile wide.

Less than 24 hours after it touched down, survivors returned home to pick up the pieces.





VIDEO: Neighbors picking up the pieces after tornado hits NO East

For several families impacted by Tuesday's tornado, this wasn't the first time natural disaster took their home from them. The devastation left by the Feb. 8 tornado brought back strong memories from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for some.





VIDEO: Volunteers helping neighbors day after tornado hit New Orleans

Though the majority of New Orleans East is still blocked off to most people, neighbors who were spared by the tornado are already working to help those that weren't as lucky.





VIDEO: Pastor vows to rebuild after church destroyed

Pastor Jeffrey Friend lives next door to the church he preaches in. One Tuesday, he witnessed a twister drop down on his church.

"Normally, when I step off of my porch, I can look to there and see my church," he said. "I looked over there and I couldn't see the steeple of my church. I looked at my wife and told her, it's gone."





VIDEO: The National Weather Service is using the damage left behind to determine how powerful the tornado was.

Thirty-three homes were destroyed and 643 more were "seriously damaged," according to city officials. The NWS uses homes like this one to determine how strong the tornado was and how it formed.





VIDEO: Kendall: "Thank God, we all got our health."

Kendall Washington was at home, which is close to his business. His employees were inside the business when the storm struck.

"Thank God, they are all safe," he said of his employees, especially since the roof of the building was heavily damaged. His employees locked the door and hid in the bathroom.





VIDEO: "Yesterday these were homes, today they're gone."





VIDEO: Mom & Daughter: Looking at the brighter side, lives were saved

A mother and daughter returned home Tuesday night to find their entire roof torn off. The sight brought back vivid memories of the aftermath from Hurricane Katrina, but thankfully no one was hurt.

(© 2017 WWL)