Suspect confesses to killing cat outside Uptown animal rescue

At 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, surveillance cameras caught someone driving slowly by, at least six times. The car was stopping and waiting by her colony of rescued outside cats. Then a gun points out of the driver's window and shoots

October 05, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- A 19-year-old man allegedly confessed to killing a cat with a pellet gun.

According to NOPD, officers arrested Kyre West Thursday, Oct. 5, as a suspect in an animal cruelty investigation.

Police say West confessed to killing a car with a pellet gun, which was later found in his car.

West was then booked with one felony count of animal cruelty.

