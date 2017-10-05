Suspect confesses to killing cat outside Uptown animal rescue

NEW ORLEANS -- A 19-year-old man allegedly confessed to killing a cat with a pellet gun.

According to NOPD, officers arrested Kyre West Thursday, Oct. 5, as a suspect in an animal cruelty investigation.

Police say West confessed to killing a car with a pellet gun, which was later found in his car.

West was then booked with one felony count of animal cruelty.

