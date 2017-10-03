Teen wanted after murder in St. Roch, police say

NEW ORLENAS, LA. - Police have identified a man they believe is responsible for a murder in the St. Roch neighborhood last month.

According to New Orleans Police, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Chris Hughes in connection with the homicide of Raheem Alexander on Sept. 25.

Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Marais Street. At the scene, officers found Alexander lying in the road suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Detectives were able to develop Hughes as a suspect and to secure an arrest warrant for Hughes on a charge of second-degree murder,” the NOPD said.

Anyone with information on Hughes’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Tindell Murdock at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

