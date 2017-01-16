Teens volunteer on MLK Day Jr. 'On' not 'Off' Day

NEW ORLEANS - More than 400 students across metro area undertook projects to give back to their community for Martin Luther King Junior Day.

It's part of the 8th Annual MLK Day On Not Off, it's where some students volunteer either by spending time with the elderly and play bingo and others are putting in manual labor at City Park.

"Yes tough, tough work" Colin Parenton, a senior at Jesuit said.

Parenton is one of dozens at Couterie Forest and planting trees and making sure its still good for nature lovers.

"It's a beautiful park, so its' good to give back," Parenton said.

Others are glad to help out when they can.

"I enjoy it, I'm getting to hang out with my friends from my St. Peter Claver Youth Group," Trent Burke a student at De La Salle said.

They were about 35 kids at City Park doing some manual labor like putting mulch in wheel barrels and they said despite doing the hard work, they're glad to be giving back to the community.

"It's always good to see young people and adults taking investment, and investing into their communities to make it a better place," Dr. Ansel Augustine, with the office of Black Catholic Ministries said.

City Park staff said most of the tree planting and mulch that's put on the trails is mostly done by volunteers, and they're glad to see people help especially on MLK Day.

"This area in particular, Couterie Forest is like a hidden gem in the park and in the city so we'd like to try and keep it up for the public so that everyone can use," Tyler Havens, the Volunteer Manager for City Park said.

