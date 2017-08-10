The Advocate: S&WB member resigns; upset over scapegoating

Graphic: WWL-TV

​NEW ORLEANS - A r​eport on The New Orleans Advocate says that two Sewerage and Water Board members have resigned their seats, with one of them blasting New Orleans' mayor for what he said was scapegoating of the S&WB leadership.

​According to the story by Jeff Adelson, Scott Jacobs, said he resigned because the agency's employees were being made the fall guys for major infrastructure issues the city has never properly dealt with.

​"I'm disappointed that instead of standing up and saying this is a problem... we're going to shoot a civil servant an hour until this problem is resolved."

Jacobs told The Advocate that board member Kerri Kaine also submitted her resignation.​

