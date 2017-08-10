WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

The Advocate: S&WB member resigns; upset over scapegoating

Information from The New Orleans Advocate , WWLTV 5:21 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

​NEW ORLEANS - A r​eport on The New Orleans Advocate says that two Sewerage and Water Board members have resigned their seats, with one of them blasting New Orleans' mayor for what he said was scapegoating of the S&WB leadership. 

​Read the full story on The New Orleans Advocate

Full story continues under the video


​According to the story by Jeff Adelson, Scott Jacobs, said he resigned because the agency's employees were being made the fall guys for major infrastructure issues the city has never properly dealt with.

​"I'm disappointed that instead of standing up and saying this is a problem... we're going to shoot a civil servant an hour until this problem is resolved."

Jacobs told The Advocate that board member Kerri Kaine also submitted her resignation.​

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories