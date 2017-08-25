Thousands lose power in Gentilly area Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Thousands of Entergy customers lost power in the Gentilly area Friday morning.

According to the Entergy New Orleans outage map, 7,545 customers lost power for about two hours in Orleans Parish as of 7:24 a.m. The outage was concentrated in areas north of Mirabeau Avenue to Lake Pontchartrain.

Power was restored to the area around 9 a.m.

“A serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage,” the Entergy website reported. “Power will be restored as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story.

