Three hurt after two-alarm fire at Treme hotel

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Firefighters say three people were hurt after a two-alarm fire at a hotel in Treme late Monday night.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:48 p.m. at the Tirc Hotel in at 1924 St. Ann Street. NOFD received a 911 call that people were possibly trapped inside the building.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story building. During a door-to-door search, firefighters rescued a man from one room. Firefighters administered CPR before paramedics evaluated him for smoke inhalation and second-degree burns.

“A second victim was also treated and transported by NOEMS or what appeared to be two fractured ankles,” NOFD said.

Firefighters say the second victim said he was injured after jumping from a second story window to escape the fire.

A third person was treated at the scene for cuts to his arm. He refused hospital transport, firefighters say.

No other victims were found inside the hotel. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

